Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School Trustees Granted Bail, Rearrested in Another Case

The Kalyan court on Thursday granted bail to Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apte, trustees of a school in Badlapur, in connection with a sexual assault case involving two minor girls. However, they were immediately rearrested in another case related to the same incident.

"The two accused produced before the court, both are accused in two sections - first Section is 380, second is 391. They were arrested after their anticipatory bail was rejected in 380... The police will now arrest them in 391. They will be produced before the court tomorrow," advocate Sanjay Dhanke said.

The duo was arrested on Wednesday night by the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch from Karjat and were later handed over to the SIT probing the sexual assault case. The arrests come after the main accused in the case, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a police encounter last week.

The case has caused widespread outrage across the state and the country. The police and government faced criticism for their handling of the case, and the judiciary had also expressed its displeasure.