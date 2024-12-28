Badlapur Shocker: Rickshaw Driver and Friend Arrested for Harassing Woman

A troubling incident of sexual assault has come to light involving a young woman who was harassed by a rickshaw driver, a friend of her friend. According to reports, the woman had gone to visit her friend, and they began drinking together. Shockingly, the victim's friend first made her drink beer, and after she lost her senses, the rickshaw driver, Datta Jadhav, raped the victim.

The victim, a resident of Mumbai, had traveled to Badlapur on December 21 to meet her friend. During this visit, her friend also invited Jadhav, the rickshaw driver, to join them. The three of them drank together, and taking advantage of the victim's inebriated state, Jadhav sexually assaulted her. Disturbingly, the victim's friend is reported to have supported the rickshaw driver in this act. The incident only came to light after the victim regained consciousness, and she filed a complaint at the Badlapur East police station on December 23.

When the police went to arrest the rickshaw driver, they found him hiding in a cupboard at his sister's house. He was apprehended and handcuffed.

Senior Police Inspector Kiran Balwadkar of Badlapur East Police Station confirmed that the rickshaw driver and the victim’s friend have both been arrested.