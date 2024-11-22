Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Thane’s Islam Nagar (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2024 07:50 PM2024-11-22T19:50:44+5:302024-11-22T19:51:21+5:30

Thane, Maharashtra (Nov. 22, 2024): A massive fire broke out on Friday evening in a complex of scrap godowns in ...

Thane, Maharashtra (Nov. 22, 2024): A massive fire broke out on Friday evening in a complex of scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town, Thane district. According to reports, the blaze started around 4:45 PM in the Fatima Nagar area.

Upon receiving the alarm, three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames, which quickly spread across at least a dozen scrap godowns.

No injuries were reported despite the significant damage, and the situation was brought under control without any casualties.

Tags :Maharashtra NewsThaneBhiwandiFire AccidentViral video