Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Thane’s Islam Nagar (Watch Video)

Thane, Maharashtra (Nov. 22, 2024): A massive fire broke out on Friday evening in a complex of scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town, Thane district. According to reports, the blaze started around 4:45 PM in the Fatima Nagar area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Islam Nagar area of Bhiwandi, Thane. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ecTbfsq1iH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Upon receiving the alarm, three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames, which quickly spread across at least a dozen scrap godowns.

No injuries were reported despite the significant damage, and the situation was brought under control without any casualties.