Bhiwandi: NIA Detains Man Over Suspected Links With Pakistan-Based Organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a significant operation in the Khoni Khadipar Gram Panchayat area near Bhiwandi in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, December 12. During the raid, an individual identified as Kamran Ansari, aged 45, was detained on suspicion of having connections with Jaish-e-Mohammed, an anti-national organisation based in Pakistan.

Watch: The NIA has conducted raids in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir—Reasi, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam—related to a terror ecosystem case. The raids are part of an investigation targeting networks involved in terror financing and supporting terrorist activities in the… pic.twitter.com/KxZSssFrod — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2024

Also Read | Illegal infiltration: NIA court sentences 3 Bangladeshis with fake documents.

NIA is also conducting raids at multiple locations, including Reasi, Budgam, and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with a terror-related case. NIA is conducting searches at 19 locations in J&K, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in a case linked to the radicalisation of individuals associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and the dissemination of terrorist propaganda.

#WATCH | Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Locals protest against National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials as they conduct searches at the residence of Mufti Khalid in Jhansi in a case linked to radicalization of individuals associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the dissemination of… https://t.co/HisVFU7yw1pic.twitter.com/xT28E5cwKM — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

The investigation agency was also conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh. During the search operation in Jhansi, locals staged a protest against the raid at the residence of Mufti Khalid in a case linked to the radicalization of individuals associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and the dissemination of terrorist propaganda.