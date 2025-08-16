BMW Car Catches Fire in Thane’s Kasarvadavali

A high-end BMW car caught fire in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday, August 16. The incident took place near Piya Wine Shop located in Kasarvadavali area, Thane West, causing panic among other commuters in area. It was BMW's Series 1 model.

A video of the incident surfaced online, showing chaos in the area as bystanders gathered to witness the scene. Black smoke can be seen coming out from the vehicle, and flames can be seen on the red car's bonnet. No fire is seen in the shared video.

Traffic was significantly disrupted in the area as the incident occurred in the middle of the road in Kasarvadavali. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

The BMW car was travelling from Lodha Splendora, Ovala, towards Manpada when a blaze suddenly erupted. After noticing smoke from the bonnet, the driver and others in the car immediately rushed out of it. At the time of the incident, three people were travelling inside the ill-fated BMW car. The driver parked the car on the side of the busy road before spreading the blaze.