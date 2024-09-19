Body of Unidentified Man Discovered in Upvan Lake, Thane; Probe Underway

In a chilling discovery early this morning, an unidentified man's body was found in Upvan Lake near the Ganpati Temple in Thane. The body, believed to be that of a man aged between 40 to 45 years, was retrieved by the fire brigade with the assistance of the Disaster Management Cell. Authorities are working to uncover the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

At around 7:43 a.m., the Vartaknagar Police Station received a call from the Disaster Management Cell reporting the incident. Responders, including police officers, fire brigade personnel, and disaster management staff, rushed to the scene along with emergency vehicles. The team successfully recovered the body from the lake and handed it over to the police for further investigation.

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem analysis, and the police are working to identify the deceased. Investigators are also looking into potential witnesses who may have been present near the lake.

Authorities are continuing their search for clues and possible leads to determine if foul play was involved or if the death was accidental. Further developments are expected as the investigation unfolds.