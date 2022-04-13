Case registered against Raj Thackeray under Arms Act for brandishing sword at rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray's video of brandishing a sword in his hand during his rally in Thane on Tuesday went viral on social media. Now he has landed himself in trouble as a case has been registered against him under the Arms Act.

As per Maharashtra Home Department, a case has been registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray under Arms Act in connection with an event in Thane, where he raised a sword

The case has been registered against Thackeray under Arms Act at Naupada Police Station in Thane. Along with Thackeray, MNS Thane district chief Avinash Jadhav and MNS Thane city chief Ravindra More have also been booked under section 4 and 25 of the arms act.

