Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Animals Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes; Inflicting Serious Injuries

A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs near the Regency Sarvam housing complex in Titwala late Friday night. The incident occurred while she was walking along the road near buildings 8 and 9 of the complex.

According to eyewitness accounts, four stray dogs pounced on the woman, dragging her nearly 100 meters while inflicting severe injuries. Despite her attempts to escape, she was overpowered, sustaining multiple wounds, including a serious head injury. The dogs reportedly tore her clothes and left her unconscious.

Residents and a security guard from the housing complex intervened and managed to rescue the woman. Ashok Sanglikar, a resident, praised the society’s swift response, saying, “Our society officials acted promptly by rushing her to the hospital and informing the police.”

The woman was first taken to the government hospital in Goveli for initial treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Ulhasnagar’s Central Hospital, then Kalwa Government Hospital, and finally J.J. Hospital in Mumbai, where she remains in critical condition.

Dr. Deepalakshmi Kamble from the Goveli hospital said, “She suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head wound. Her condition was critical, so we referred her to J.J. Hospital for advanced care.”Police officials and locals speculate that the woman may be a beggar or a waste-picker, though her identity remains unknown.