Dombivli: Explosion at Indo Amines Reignites Debate on MIDC Relocation; 33 Units Face Closure

The explosion that occurred yesterday at Indo Amines in Dombivli has reignited discussions about relocating the MIDC. Dombivli MIDC houses 850 companies, of which 230 have been surveyed recently. Following inspections, 33 industrial units have received closure notices from the MPCB, resulting in a complete disconnection of water supply to these establishments.

A high-level committee, formed promptly after the May 23 Amudan blast to probe the incident, is set to deliver its findings next week, according to MIDC officials. Officials from DISH and MPCB have disclosed ongoing scrutiny of companies suspected of regulatory violations or unauthorized construction. Despite closure notices being issued, social activists argue that these measures are often merely symbolic. They claim that companies are allowed to rectify their errors under conditions outlined in the notices, enabling them to resume operations subsequently.

Ineffective Closure Notices

Raju Nalawde, social activist from Dombivli told LokmatTimes.com, “As per my knowledge, there 40- 50 extremely dangerous chemical companies in the Dombivli MIDC area. These companies can be easily shifted as most of the employees are on contract. Closure notices don’t serve the real purpose. I have seen many companies who re-start their operations within 2 months after being served closure notices. It is not the final shutdown as the companies are given chances to improve and later the bank guarantee is given.”

Committee Review and Relocation Discussions

A committee, consisting of the Principal Secretary of Industries, the Principal Secretary of Labor, and the Principal Secretary of Environment, was formed after the Amudan blast. “They are reviewing the industries in categories A, B, and C and will submit the report in next week. It is a policy decision. There are talks going about the relocation and shifting. Action will also be be taken on companies that are just 50 to 100 kilometres away from the residential areas,” told Rajesh Muley, assistant engineer at MIDC.

Pending Compensation and Safety Concerns

Nalawde told that the compensation of the 2016 blast has not yet been released. On May 25, 2016, a powerful blast in the boiler of Probace Enterprises, a chemical factory located at Shivaji Udyog Nagar in MIDC phase-II killing 12 and living nearly 200 injured. “They earlier told the enquiry report will be submitted in a month but delayed it saying it was confidential. After filing multiple RTIs, the report was submitted in July 2017 nearly after a year. “ The committee headed by then district collector recommended the closure of at least 5 companies that produced extremely dangerous chemicals. It stated that the companies who manufactured toxic chemicals be placed under the “major accident hazard” category, so that their owners were compelled to take adequate safety measures.

However, the recommendations weren't followed and Dombivli is being a victim of such frequent blasts,” told Nalawde.

Encroachments and Proximity to Residential Areas

There were other recommendations like all the existing encroachments in and around Dombivali industrial area shall be removed and marginal space inside the factory premises shall be maintained free from any obstacles, filth, debris etc. Ironically, the MIDC area finds itself encircled by residential and commercial buildings, with unauthorized residential structures encroaching upon at least 50 hectares of its land.

Residents' Frustration and Alternative Proposals

Dombivli residents, particularly in the villages of Sonarpada, Sagarli, and Sagaon near MIDC Phase 2, are frustrated with the frequent accidents. They question why the land acquisition process at Patalganga and Jambhavali for relocation was halted. Some residents propose moving out manufacturing units and establishing an IT/Corporate hub in the KDMC/MIDC area to create local employment opportunities and alleviate transportation woes.

According to Dombivli resident Suraj Chalse, "The potential MIDC relocation could displace many workers while paving the way for builder lobbies to capture the land. Instead of abruptly shutting down, we should prioritize safety measures and gradually transition from manufacturing to establishing a corporate/IT hub similar to Hinjewadi in the Kalyan-Dombivli region. This would serve KDMC and the lakhs residing in nearby areas till Karjat and Kasara. A significant population commutes to Mumbai/Navi Mumbai daily for employment. Localized job opportunities would undoubtedly decongest trains and roads. The recurrent train accidents involving overcrowded services from Dombivli/Kalyan are concerning and warrant attention."