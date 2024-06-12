Dombivli Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Indo Amines Company, Just 300 Meters From Previous Incident Site (Watch Video)

Dombivli witnessed another fire incident on Wednesday, June 12, just 300 meters from the location of a previous fire incident in the MIDC area, where 10 people lost their lives due to a boiler blast at the factories. The blaze broke out at Indo Amines, a chemical company near Abhinav Vidyalay school.

According to Namdeo Chaudhari, the Chief Fire Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Seven to eight fire engines are currently battling the flames.

Visuals

"We have got to know the fire broke out at a chemical company named Indo Amines," Namdeo Chaudhari told LokmatTimes.com. Abhinav Vidyalay is just near to it. 7 to 8 fire tenders are at the spot.

More information regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries is awaited.