Dombivli Shocker: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Family’s Delays His Marriage Plan

In a disturbing turn of events, a 19-year-old boy allegedly ends his life after his family delays his wedding. This incident took place on November 30, 2025 (Sunday) in Thane's Dombivli area. According to the information provided by police, the boy was a teenager originally from Jharkhand, who fell in love with a girl from his native place.

He wished to get married to her, but his family asked him to wait till he turns to his legal age, i.e., 21. This rejection gave him mental stress, and on November 30, the man allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a scarf, he said. Following the incident, his family rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he couldn't survive, and the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe into the incident, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: 17-Year-Old’s Death at Jogeshwari Station Found To Be Suicide After Online Fraud; 8 Booked for Abetment

Swati Chate, wife of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Constable Prabhu Chate, allegedly committed suicide at her Mira Road residence. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Prabhu and three of his family members: his parents and sister. The couple married in April of this year, and according to Appla Mahanagar, marital issues arose shortly after. Reportedly, Prabhu's drinking caused tension from the eighth day of the marriage, despite Swati's objections. Swati also allegedly faced mental harassment from her in-laws, including suspicion and taunts while assisting them in Pune during her sister-in-law's pregnancy.

Although both families attempted to resolve the conflict, with Prabhu promising to stop drinking, the situation worsened when he allegedly went drinking again. Distressed, Swati reportedly told her mother she intended to end her life. Her mother alerted Prabhu, who found Swati hanging in their residence. Swati's mother filed a complaint, leading to an FIR for abetment to suicide against Prabhu, his mother Ranjana Chate, his father Bhagwan Chate, and his sister Pushpa Sanap. Prabhu has been arrested and remanded to police custody until December 3, while the investigation into Swati's death continues.