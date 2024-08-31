Ganeshotsav 2024: Thane Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai Directs Officials To Ensure 100% Pothole Repairs, Stable Power Supply During Festivities

As the Ganeshotsav festivities approach, Thane’s Guardian Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, has directed local authorities to prioritize road repairs and ensure a stable power supply across the district. During a high-level meeting with senior officials from the police, municipal corporations, and the district administration, Desai emphasized the urgency of filling potholes and clearing drains before the festivities begin. "With the monsoon receding, it is essential to address road conditions immediately to prevent traffic disruptions and ensure smooth vehicular movement," he stated.

Desai noted that poor road conditions could lead to significant traffic disruptions during the upcoming processions. "Immediate action is needed to address these issues to avoid inconvenience to citizens," he said. Desai also stressed that the electricity department must ensure a 24-hour power supply, urging them to complete any pending repair work without delay. "Continuous power is crucial, especially during the festival period when there is an increased demand," he added.

In addition to these infrastructure concerns, the meeting also addressed security and crowd management for the Ganesh immersion processions and Eid-e-Milad celebrations. Desai instructed the police to increase patrolling, particularly in areas expected to draw large crowds, to prevent incidents of harassment and ensure a smooth flow of traffic. "It is crucial that processions proceed peacefully, with ward officers appointed at immersion sites to oversee the arrangements," he said. A key point of discussion was the preparation of artificial ponds for idol immersion, with Desai stressing the importance of maintaining sufficient water levels to ensure the respectful handling of idols.

The minister further directed the police to increase patrolling to prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganeshotsav period. He raised concerns about the use of laser lights, which can have adverse health effects, and suggested that appropriate decisions be made at the local level regarding their use. Additionally, Desai urged the authorities to enforce noise level limits during processions to protect public health and avoid disturbances.

Desai addressed concerns regarding the sale of meat during the festival period in the Mira-Bhayandar region, advising that local political leaders and social organizations collaborate to reach a consensus on the issue. The implementation and regulation of these decisions will be overseen by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Commissioner.

Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare assured the minister that all relevant instructions have been communicated to the concerned authorities, who have been tasked with ensuring that the celebrations proceed smoothly.