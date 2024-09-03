Ganeshotsav 2024: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Drive to Remove Abandoned Vehicles from Streets

In preparation for the Ganesh festival, the Thane Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign to remove abandoned vehicles from the Thane streets. This initiative aims to ensure that there are no obstacles during the arrival of Lord Ganesha. On Tuesday, the first day of this operation, 12 abandoned vehicles of various sizes were removed from the roads in the Wagle Estate Ward.

Municipal authorities have ordered the removal of abandoned vehicles and unauthorized handcarts from various locations in the city to avoid any hindrances during the Ganesh festival processions. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shankar Patole has appealed to citizens to report any abandoned vehicles they come across to their respective ward offices. Patole also informed that teams have been formed to take action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones.

The operation at the Wagle ward was carried out in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole and Assistant Commissioner Bhalchandra Ghuge.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the TMC has introduced a significant new initiative to address concerns over idol disposal. Starting from September 8, six mobile immersion services will be deployed across the city. These services involve trucks equipped with immersion facilities that will visit designated locations at specific times. Citizens can immerse their Ganesh idols in the tanks available on these trucks. These mobile units aim to prevent the overcrowding and environmental damage often associated with traditional immersion sites.

In addition to the mobile services, the TMC has also made comprehensive arrangements for idol immersion throughout the city. This includes nine immersion ghats, 15 artificial ponds, 10 idol collection centers, and 49 immersion tanks. These arrangements are part of a broader effort by the TMC to ensure a more eco-friendly and efficient celebration this year.