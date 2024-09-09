Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 50% of Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Immersed in Artificial Ponds Across Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation reported that over 50% of the Ganesha idols immersed in the city this year were done so in the eco-friendly artificial ponds created by the municipal authorities.

Out of the total 17,113 Ganesha idols immersed across Thane over one and a half days, 8,700 were immersed in the 15 artificial lakes set up by the municipal corporation. This amounts to 50.8% of the total idols being immersed in the environment-friendly artificial water bodies.

"We are pleased to see the enthusiastic response from citizens towards our initiative of creating artificial lakes for Ganesha immersion," said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. "This demonstrates the success of our efforts to promote an eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav in the city."





On Monday, he inspected the immersion sites at Kopri, Rayladevi, Upvan, Neelkanth artificial pond, and Kolset immersion ghat. He emphasized that necessary improvements should be made based on the experience of the first immersion day and directed officials to maintain cleanliness at all sites.

Over the past 13 years, the civic body has worked with the Samartth Bharat Vyaspeetth to manage the collection and processing of the floral offerings (nirmalya) left behind after immersions.

This year, over 12 tons of nirmalya was collected, which will be converted into organic compost. The non-biodegradable components will also be segregated and sent for recycling.

Immersion Statistics: