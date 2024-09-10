Ghodbunder Road Accident: 11 Injured as MSRTC Bus Crashes into Metro Pillar in Thane

In a startling incident this morning, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a metro pillar near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The accident occurred just past the Ovala signal, in front of Sai Hotel. 11 passengers sustained minor injuries in the collision. The injured have been admitted to Vedant, Ramanand, and Titan hospitals for treatment.

Jitendra Rathod, Senior Police Inspector of the Waghbil traffic division, informed LokmatTimes.com that the incident took place around 8 am today. Despite the accident, traffic in the area continues to flow smoothly.



MSRTC Traffic Controller Ankush Bidkar has arrived at the scene to oversee the removal of the damaged bus. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. More details are expected as the situation develops.