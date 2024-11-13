Ghodbunder Road Accident: Biker Killed After Colliding With Truck Near Owla Naka in Thane

In a fatal accident on Ghodbunder Road near Owla Naka, a motorcyclist tragically lost his life after a collision with a large goods vehicle. The accident, reported at around 1:30 p.m, involved a heavy goods vehicle (MH 46 CL 4190) and a Honda Activa scooter (MH 04 LF 2037) driven by Bhagwan Patel, a 50-55-year-old man. The owner and driver of the heavy goods vehicle remain unidentified.



Thane police officials reported that the impact led to severe injuries, causing Patel's death on the spot. The accident site was promptly attended by officers from the Kasarvadavli Police Station and personnel from the city traffic department.