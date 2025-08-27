Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Long Queues of Vehicles Reported, Cop Injured After Two Loaded Trucks Collide in Thane

A serious accident involving heavy vehicles took place in the Gaimukh Ghat area of Ghodbunder in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, August 27. Thane traffic police officer was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The incident caused a traffic jam on Ghodbunder Road, with queues of vehicles were seen near Fountain hotel and Navghar.

The accident occurred when a container carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags from Vapi in Gujarat and travelling towards Nhava Sheva Port lost control near the Gaimukh police post. At the same time, another container carrying a 16-tonne machine from Mumbai towards Gujarat collided with it.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Heavy Jams on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway as People Head to Konkan for Ganeshotsav.

Sanjeev I, from the Kasarvadavali traffic unit, who was managing vehicular movement, suffered injuries after he was hit by one of the container trucks. He was rushed to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road.

The collision also caused a large amount of oil to spill on the road. Disaster management cell staff and fire brigade personnel sprayed water with jet pipes to wash away the oil and remove the hazard. The accident led to long traffic jams, severely inconveniencing commuters during peak hours.