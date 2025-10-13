Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Announces Diversions; Check Details

To carry out pothole and construction work on Ghodbunder Road, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) announced diversion and restrictions on Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway High-42 from October 11, 2025, to October 14, 2025. The work will be carried out on the Gaimukh Ghat section for smooth traffic and to minimise accidents on the section.

The Thane Traffic Police also closed various lanes to carry out repair and improvement work at Gaimukh Ghat along Ghodbunder State Highway 84. "The work of geometric improvement and asphalting on the Thane-Ghodbunder State Highway," said MBMC and an advisory was issued on X.

ठाणे–घोडबंदर राज्यमार्ग (क्र. ४२) येथील गायमुख घाटभागामध्ये भौमितीक सुधारणा व डांबरीकरणाचे काम मिरा-भाईंदर महानगरपालिका मार्फत *दि. ११/१०/२०२५ रात्री २२:०० वाजेपासून ते दि. १४/१०/२०२५ रात्री २४:००* वाजेपर्यंत करण्यात येणार आहे.



The Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, ensured smooth traffic flow across the city, issued some diversions and road closures. During this work, heavy and oversized vehicles will be prohibited from using this route.

Ghodbunder–Thane Route Diversion

Vehicles coming from Palghar–Virar side: Shirsat Phata → Parol → Akololi (Ganeshpuri) → travel via Ambadi.

Vehicles coming from Palghar–Vasai side: Chinchoti → Kaman → Kharbav → Anjur Phata → travel via Bhiwandi.

Vehicles coming from Western Expressway (Mumbai / Kashimira): Versova Bridge → Gujarat Highway → travel via Shirsat Phata / Chinchoti.

Light vehicles and vehicles providing essential services are permitted to travel on this route. All drivers are requested to use the alternative routes and strictly follow the instructions of the police.

From Nashik To Ghodbunder Road

Entry for heavy vehicles is closed at Mankoli Naka.

Alternate Route: Vehicles will take a right turn under Mankoli Bridge and proceed via Anjurphata.

From Ghodbunder To Thane

Heavy vehicles coming via Gujarat, Mumbai, and Vasai-Virar on National Highway 48 and entering via Ghodbunder-Thane State Highway 84 will be allowed only between 6:00 AM and 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM at Gaimukh Zakat Naka.

During restricted hours, vehicles from Chinchoti Naka should take the Kaman–Anjurphata–Mankoli–Bhiwandi route.

Thane–Ghodbunder Route Diversion

Heavy and oversized vehicles coming from Thane / Mumbai: Entry will be restricted at Y Junction / Kapurbawdi.

Alternative route: Kharegaon Toll Plaza → Mankoli → travel via Anjur Phata.