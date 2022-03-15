Government has found the solution to malpractice by ration shopkeepers in weighing sugar

Sugar is being distributed to Antyodaya cardholders at ration shops. There are complaints that the beneficiary cardholders are getting less sugar in the distribution for this now the government is planning to pack one kg of sugar to the consumers to curb these complaints. Therefore, it is hoped that the fork on sugar in rations will stop.

The ration department is distributing one kg of sugar to the Antyodaya ration cardholders at a discounted rate, but the beneficiaries are getting less as the thorns are being cut while counting, such complaints are increasing. And to curb these complaints the consumers will now get 1 kg packed sugar in their ration.

It has also been decided to distribute tea, coffee, soap, handwash, washing powder, shampoo, etc. in the ration shops of the district, but it is yet to implement. These rationing shopkeepers have not faced any technical issues like GST. Prior to that, the implementation of the decision to distribute one kg of sugar at a discounted rate has started.

Distribution of sugar from 1788 shops in the district

Sugar is being distributed to Antyodaya cardholders at a discounted rate from 1,788 ration shops in the district. Sugar is being distributed to Antyodaya cardholders at 593 shops in rural areas including 1,195 shops in the city.

One kg packing

There are 48 thousand 767 Antyodaya cardholders at 693 ration shops in rural and remote areas of the district. Out of this, one kg of sugar has been distributed to 35,256 cardholders in February.

Beneficiaries of Antyodaya Sugar in which rural taluka?

Ambernath 40783421

Bhiwandi 124719364

Kalyan 28572935

Murbad 112028089

Shahapur 1815912437