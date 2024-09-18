Job Scam In Thane: Woman Loses ₹3 Lakh While Reviewing Hotel On Instagram

A 37-year-old woman from Dombivli East fell victim to a financial scam after being offered a fake part-time job on Instagram. The scammers promised high returns for reviewing hotels online, luring her into transferring ₹3,02,500 between June 15, 2024, and July 3, 2024. They assured her that the more she invested, the greater her profits would be. However, after she made the payments, the promised returns never materialized, and the money was not refunded.

Realizing she had been duped, the woman approached the Dombivli Police and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The scam highlights the growing trend of cyber fraud targeting unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms.

The investigation is currently underway, with officer Kavale leading the probe. Authorities are working to trace the scammers and are also exploring the possibility of other victims being involved in the same fraudulent scheme. Searches for additional suspects continue as the police intensify efforts to bring the culprits to justice.