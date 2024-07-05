Kalwa NICU Tragedy: 21 Newborns Die at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Doctor Explains Exact Reason (Watch Video)

A shocking incident came to light at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa last month when 21 newborns died. These newborns were kept in the NICU, but their untimely deaths have raised serious concerns about the hospital's operations and the doctors' practices. In response, Child Specialist Dr. Jayesh Panot provided clarification.

"Fifteen babies were born in the hospital here, and six were referred here. When we analyze the causes of the deaths, we find low birth weight and pre-term delivery as the two main reasons," said Dr. Panot.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | 21 newborn babies died due to different reasons in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane in June



A few months ago, another alarming case emerged when 17 patients died in a single night at the same hospital. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took notice of the incident and visited the hospital, issuing various instructions to its administration. Despite these directives, the hospital still lacks essential facilities. Reports indicate that the newborns were not treated properly, and there are claims that doctors began treating the newborns before officially admitting them to the hospital, citing emergency conditions.

These incidents have raised critical questions about the quality of care and the accountability of hospitals and healthcare providers, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations and improved healthcare standards.