Kalyan-Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces 18-Hour Water Supply Suspension on January 2; Check Timing and Affected Areas

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a temporary water supply disruption on January 2, 2025, from 6 a.m. to midnight. The 18-hour suspension is due to planned maintenance and repairs at the Barave, Mohili, Nevali, and Titwala water purification centers.

The disruption will affect several areas, including Kalyan East, Kalyan West, Dombivli East, and Dombivli West. Rural areas such as Manda-Titwala, Badlapur, Ambivli, Shahad, Atgaon, and other surrounding villages under KDMC jurisdiction will also face water shortages.

The municipal corporation will perform essential electrical and mechanical repairs and address water leakage issues in the distribution network during this period.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate with the municipal authorities during the maintenance work.

For further information, residents can contact the KDMC water supply department.