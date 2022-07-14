Kalyan: Incessant rains cause landslide in Hanuman Nagar area, no casualties

Heavy rain has been lashing in Kalyan and surrounding areas for the last five days. Due to whic a landslide has occured around noon on Thursday in Kachore Hanuman Nagar area of ​​Kalyan East . The Hanuman Nagar hill area is densely populated. There are thirty to thirty-five houses near the hill. Fortunately, the hill is lined with iron railings. So no one was injured in the incident. Fortunately no casualties were reported in the accident. Citizens were evacuated to safer places.

A similar incident took place in the area last week. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the emergency team of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. The citizens have been shifted to safer places, the municipal corporation has informed. Municipal Corporation has also issued a warning to the citizens of this area.



