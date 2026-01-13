Kalyan Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies by Suicide Following Alleged Relationship Abuse

Kalyan (Thane): In tragic turn of events an 21-year-old air hostess ended her life by hanging herself at her residence in Kalyan East area. Deceased has been identified as Neha, and preliminary investigations suggest that she took this extreme step due to harassment, physical abuse, and financial exploitation in her relationship.

According to the information received, Neha and the accused, Kaushik Prakash Pavshe, were in a relationship for the past six years. The accused allegedly lured Neha into a physical relationship by promising marriage. Furthermore, her family has made serious allegations that he extorted lakhs of rupees from her by threatening to leak her private photos. Neha had been transferred to Hyderabad, but evidence (bank statements and WhatsApp messages) shows that the accused followed her there and physically assaulted her. Bruises from the assault were clearly visible on her body between December 16th and 24th.

Following Neha's suicide on December 28th, a case was registered at the Kolsewadi Police Station. Frustration mounted as the primary suspect, Kaushik Pavshe, remained at large, even campaigning publicly for an independent candidate. This prompted a significant protest by family members and local women at the Kolsewadi Police Station.

Under increasing public pressure, police have intensified their investigation, detaining Pavshe's mother for questioning and deploying a special team to locate him. Senior Police Inspector Hemant Gurav has assured the public that Pavshe's arrest is imminent.