Leopard Spotted in Thane: Big Cat Falls Into Gutter in Bhiwandi

A leopard fell into a gutter on Friday morning and was trapped in the Padgha area of Thane's Bhiwandi township on Friday evening, December 13, reported news agency PTI. A rescue operation was underway by a team comprising personnel from the forest department, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and NGO Plants and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS).

"Specialised equipment is being used to rescue the leopard from the narrow drain. We have also made preparations to release it in the wild once the animal is rescued. We are urging residents to remain calm and to avoid approaching the site while the operation is underway," the police official informed.

CCTV Captures Leopard Roaming in Bhiwandi Area

Maharashtra Thane: Leopard seen in CCTV, forest department busy searching for leopard in Bhiwandi's Janwal village, panic among villagers pic.twitter.com/kZKbfDGojV — Bharat Ghandat (@GhandatMangal) December 13, 2024

Earlier on Friday, the leopard was seen near a warehouse in the Janwal Gram Panchayat area of Bhiwandi, which caused panic among locals in the area. The forest department was informed, and the rescue team captured the wild animal and relocated back into the safe area.