Maharashtra Elections 2024: 1,399 of 1,508 Complaints in Thane Resolved Within 100 Minutes via C-Vigil

As part of the Election Commission's initiative to address irregularities and code of conduct violations during the election period, citizens have been provided with the facility to file complaints via the "C-Vigil" app. Complaints can be submitted through messages, photos, and videos, and are resolved within 100 minutes of being reported.

As of 6 PM on November 17, a total of 1,627 complaints were received from 18 assembly constituencies in Thane district. Out of these, 1,508 complaints were considered valid, while the remaining were dismissed. Of the 1,508 valid complaints, 1,399 were resolved within 100 minutes. Efforts are underway to resolve the remaining complaints, as confirmed by Vijay Singh Deshmukh, District-Level Coordinator of the C-Vigil Cell, and Assistant Coordinator Sukeshini Pagare.