Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kedar Dighe Booked for Alleged Liquor and Cash Distribution, UBT Candidate Claims Political Vendetta

A complaint has been registered has been registered against Kedar Dighe, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency and nephew of late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe, at Kopri Police Station, Thane, under section 174 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The case pertains to allegations of liquor distribution during the ongoing election period in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. The case stems from a late-night inspection that led to significant seizures of liquor and cash.

During the inspection conducted between 1:25 AM and 2:00 AM, police reportedly seized 10 bottles of liquor. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs. 52,000 and various election campaign materials were confiscated from the scene.





In response to these allegations, Dighe has strongly denied any wrongdoing, claiming political persecution by the ruling party. "I voluntarily brought my car to the police station for inspection, and nothing incriminating was found," Dighe stated. "Yet, a case was registered against me the next morning."

The UBT leader further alleged selective targeting by authorities. "Those flooding Kopri-Pachpakhadi with cash and openly distributing sarees face no legal action. This is nothing but a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation," he asserted.

Dighe suggested that the case against him stems from political motivations, stating that the ruling party is "fearful of his growing influence" in the constituency. He questioned the lack of action against what he described as "blatant violations" by his political opponents.

The case has added another layer of tension to the already heated political atmosphere in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency on the voting day. The investigation is ongoing under the jurisdiction of Kopri Police Station, Thane.