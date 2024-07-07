Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Downpur Causes Severe Flooding in Shahapur, NDRF Engaged in Rescue Operations

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in Shahapur, leading to significant disruptions and distress for the local population. Low-lying areas are particularly affected, with many vehicles submerged, shops inundated, and residents facing considerable difficulties. The incessant downpour over the past few days has overwhelmed the town's drainage systems, resulting in waterlogged streets and homes. Emergency services have been stretched thin as they respond to calls for assistance from stranded residents and business owners.

Shahapur, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall have caused flooding in low-lying areas due to which vehicles are submerged, shops inundated and people are in trouble. The NDRF teams are actively involved in rescue operations amidst forecasts of more heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wr2V8XuBn2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2024

In response to the crisis, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed multiple teams to Shahapur. These teams are actively engaged in rescue operations, working around the clock to evacuate those trapped in their homes and to provide essential supplies to affected areas. Their efforts have been hampered by the continuous rain, but their dedication remains unwavering.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing into flood-affected areas. Schools and businesses have been closed as a precautionary measure. The administration is also coordinating with state and central agencies to ensure that relief and rehabilitation efforts are carried out efficiently. Weather forecasts predict more heavy rainfall in the coming days, raising concerns about further flooding and potential landslides in the region. The meteorological department has issued warnings and advisories, urging residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.