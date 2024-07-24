Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Causes Barala Devi Lake To Overflow in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

In a significant weather event, heavy overnight rainfall in Maharashtra has led to the Barala Devi Lake in Bhiwandi overflowing, bringing attention to the region's water management and infrastructure challenges. The lake, which has been receiving an influx of 2 million liters per day (MLD) of water, saw its levels rise dramatically due to the downpour. Bhiwandi, a town known for its textile industry, recorded 15 mm of rain overnight. This intense rainfall contributed to the lake's overflow, affecting the local community and infrastructure. The situation in Bhiwandi was mirrored in nearby Thane, which recorded 13 mm of rain, indicating a widespread weather pattern impacting the region.

Maharashtra: Heavy overnight rainfall caused the Barala Devi Lake in Bhiwandi to overflow, receiving 2 MLD of water daily. Bhiwandi recorded 15 mm of rain, while Thane recorded 13 mm pic.twitter.com/wOIT34oFKO — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2024

Local authorities have been on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to manage any potential flooding and ensure the safety of residents. The overflow of Barala Devi Lake has raised concerns among the locals, with many calling for improved drainage systems and better preparedness for such weather events in the future.Residents in the affected areas have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing near waterlogged area.

A high tide alert has also been issued for Mumbai’s coastal areas. Mumbai experienced extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. , Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks. Rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai city on Wednesday morning. The Met department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Dhule, Nasik, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, among others