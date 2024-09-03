Maharashtra Shocker: Kitchen Argument Turns Deadly in Badlapur as Man Stabbed to Death

A trivial argument over household chores turned deadly at a construction site in western Badlapur, resulting in the murder of a 38-year-old migrant worker. The incident occurred late Friday night, highlighting the dangers that can arise from seemingly minor disagreements.

According to the Badlapur West Police Station, the dispute erupted between two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Indrajit Dipakkumar Gautam, 38, and Rajpal Ramcharan Gautam, 23. The argument reportedly centered on who would cook meals and who would wash the dishes in their shared accommodation.

The situation escalated dramatically when Rajpal, in a fit of rage, grabbed a pair of scissors from the kitchen and attacked Indrajit. The assault took place between 11 PM and 11:15 PM on August 31, 2024. Rajpal allegedly struck Indrajit's neck with the scissors, resulting in fatal injuries.

Pradipkumar Ramnarayan Prasad, a 24-year-old resident of Badlapur West and a neighbor of the victim, filed the police complaint. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case against Rajpal under sections 103(1), 351(2), and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sub-Inspector Y.M. Bendkule is leading the investigation into this tragic incident. The accused, Rajpal Ramcharan Gautam, has been arrested and is currently in police custody until September 5, 2024.