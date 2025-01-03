MNS Leader Steps In After Marathi Youth Faces Backlash for Asking Vendor to Speak in Marathi

A linguistic dispute has intensified in Mumbai and nearby areas, as tensions rise between Marathi speakers and non-Marathi residents. Recent incidents have highlighted confrontations where Marathi-speaking individuals have allegedly faced resistance or outright refusal from others to communicate in Marathi. One such incident in Mumbra involved a Marathi youth who was forced to apologize after urging a fruit vendor to speak Marathi. A crowd gathered during the altercation, with some bystanders reportedly declaring, "We won’t speak in Marathi," and insisting the youth apologize. The video of the incident, aired by ABP Majha, quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has since voiced strong support for the youth. MNS Thane District President Avinash Jadhav warned of consequences for those involved, stating, "MNS stands firmly with this youth and his family. If anything happens to him, we will show what MNS is capable of." Jadhav also criticized the rising confidence of non-Marathi residents, claiming it stems from the recent change in political power. "In areas like Kalyan, Thane, Virar, and Mumbai, incidents like this show their growing audacity. But if anyone raises a hand against a Marathi person, we will retaliate immediately," he said.

The MNS leader further declared the party’s unwavering commitment to protecting Marathi culture and individuals."Rajsaheb has taught us to stand for Marathi people. If anyone challenges us, we will act decisively," Jadhav added, emphasizing the need for more MNS representation in the legislative assembly. The incident has added to ongoing tensions, raising concerns about the socio-political climate in the region. Authorities have registered a case against the youth, and slogans were reportedly shouted at the police station by a group supporting the fruit vendor.