Mumbra: Man Asks Vendor to Speak Marathi, Forced to Apologize After Mob Confrontation (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Mumbra, a Marathi youth was forced to apologize by holding his ear after insisting on speaking Marathi. The situation escalated when the youth approached a fruit vendor who responded in Hindi. When the youth requested, “Take fifty rupees,” the vendor replied, “I don’t speak Marathi.” The youth protested, stating, “If you want to live in Maharashtra, you must speak Marathi.”

This confrontation led the vendor to rally a crowd that began physically attacking the youth. As the mob surrounded him, they declared, “We can’t speak Marathi,” while some demanded he communicate in Hindi. In a video that went viral, the young man is seen apologizing, saying, "I made a mistake, please forgive me," while holding his ear.

However, the situation did not calm down, and he was subsequently taken to the Mumbra police station, where a complaint was filed against him. The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media over the treatment of the Marathi youth.