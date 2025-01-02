Mumbai: Crime Branch Nabs Second Suspect in Jewelers Robbery Case After Extensive Investigation

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 3 has arrested the second fugitive involved in the robbery at Rishabh Jewelers in Agripada. The accused, Vinod Lakhan Pal, was apprehended from Simrabatha village in Nivadi district of Madhya Pradesh after an extensive investigation involving over 150 CCTV cameras. Pal, a resident of Kandharkala village in Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, has a history of criminal activity, including a previous robbery case. He was released on bail in September 2024.

The first accused in the case, Santosh Lalta Prasad Balkiya, was earlier arrested by Agripada Police from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Crime Branch, after executing the robbery, the accused fled from the scene by hiring a taxi to Thane. They then traveled via auto-rickshaw to the Bhiwandi bypass and used a shared taxi to reach Dwarka Circle in Nashik. From there, they took a private vehicle to Bhusawal Railway Station and boarded a train to Bhopal. The police meticulously tracked their movements by analyzing footage from approximately 100–150 CCTV cameras along the route.

The investigation revealed that the fugitives were hiding in the border regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A detailed background check confirmed Vinod Pal’s involvement in previous crimes. To locate him, the Crime Branch formed five specialized teams, conducting intensive searches across Nivadi, Datia, and Tikamgarh districts in Madhya Pradesh, as well as Jhansi and Lalitpur districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The breakthrough came when police discovered Pal hiding in an agricultural field near his relative’s property in Simrabatha. Despite the area being remote and challenging to access, the team apprehended the fugitive after a two-hour operation. Pal was found concealed under a pile of grass.

A Crime Branch officer confirmed that the accused is being transported to Mumbai and will be handed over to Agripada Police for further investigation.

On December 29, two unidentified men entered Rishabh Jewelers near Saat Rasta Circle, pretending to purchase jewelry. Once inside, they threatened the two shop employees with a pistol and knife, tied them up, and looted jewelry worth Rs. 1.91 crore.

The Mumbai Police continues its investigation to strengthen the case and ensure justice is served.