Mukhyamantri Harit Thane Abhiyan: 27,337 Trees Planted till Now, 1 Lakh Trees to be Planted by August 15, Assures TMC Commissioner

Municipal Commissioner of Thane, Saurabh Rao, has assured that the municipality will achieve the target of planting one lakh trees before August 15 as part of the Mukhyamantri Harit Thane Abhiyan (a tree plantation) campaign initiated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on June 5 (World Environment Day) . So far, 27,337 trees have been planted under this campaign. On Monday morning, tree plantation drive along with 'Vruksha Dindi' (procession) was carried out at Mumbai University's Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Sub-Center premises in Balkum, marking Maharashtra Krishi Din and furthering the Mukhyamantri Harit Thane Abhiyan.

The tree planting began with 'Tamhan', Maharashtra's state flower. Tree Authority's Officer Kedar Patil explained the significance of the Tamhan tree. A total of 300 trees were planted, including native species like Bakul, Jamun, Mahogany, Neem, and Bamboo. Students from local colleges and Rotary Club members actively participated in the planting drive.

Commissioner Rao emphasized the need to transform the sub-center premises, offering municipal support for a comprehensive cleanliness drive and suggesting student involvement to instill cleanliness values. The municipal corporation aims to plant one lakh native species, especially bamboo, on government and private lands by August 15. Planning for the remaining trees is underway, with planting done according to space availability.

204 Schools and Colleges Conduct Tree Processions

Today, about 2,500 students from 204 educational institutions in Thane, including 129 municipal schools, 70 private schools, and 5 colleges, participated in tree processions (Vruksha Dindi) and plantings in their respective areas. They planted 5,400 saplings in total.

Students chanted slogans like "Plant trees, Save trees" and carried tree pots and placards during the processions. The Tree Authority provided saplings, fertilizer, and conservation slogans to all participating schools.

The event saw participation from Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, former Standing Committee Chairman Sanjay Bhoir, former corporator Usha Bhoir, and other dignitaries. Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Anagha Kadam and Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan joined students and teachers in various tree planting programs across the city.