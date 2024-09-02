Mumbai Local Train Accident: Woman’s Fall While Boarding Train at Overcrowded Dombivli Station

A 28-year-old woman narrowly escaped a tragic accident today morning after she lost her balance and fell while trying to board a train on the overcrowded Platform No. 5 at Dombivli Railway Station. The woman, identified as Mansi Sanjay Kir, a resident of Dombivli, suffered injuries to her leg during the fall, informed Senior PI Kiran Undre from the Dombivli GRP.





The platform was teeming with people, and in the rush to board the train, Mansi stumbled and fell dangerously close to the moving train. Fortunately, the quick thinking of nearby passengers and police officers prevented a potential disaster. They immediately pulled the emergency chain, stopping the train before it could move further, and swiftly pulled Mansi to safety.

Thanks to the prompt action of those on the platform, Mansi was taken to the hospital by the police for treatment of her minor injuries. Her condition is reported to be stable.