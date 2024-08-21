Mumbai Local Train Update: Normalcy Restored at Badlapur Station After Intense Protest Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Normalcy returns to Badlapur railway station a day after a massive 'rail roko' protest erupted over the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls at a school. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters blocked the tracks at Badlapur station in response to the alleged assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in the washroom, causing significant disruption to local train services and the diversion of several long-distance trains.

Watch:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Situation returns to normal at #Badlapur railway station, a day after an intense 'rail roko' protest over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school.



Thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual… pic.twitter.com/qdfvVVVdsy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

A massive protest erupted on Tuesday, August 20, in response to the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in the Badlapur area of Thane district, Maharashtra. Demonstrators occupied the railway tracks at the local station, and the situation escalated as protesters clashed with police, leading to stone-pelting and prompting security forces to enforce a lathi charge.

The unrest extended to the school premises, where parents and protesters broke in and vandalized property before the police regained control. In response to the escalating violence, authorities suspended internet services in the Badlapur area on Tuesday.