Mumbai Metro Line 4 to Get Direct Connectivity to Kanjurmarg Railway Station? Key Details Inside

With the Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation elections likely to be declared soon, the state government has intensified its emphasis on major transport and infrastructure upgrades. One of the central projects under renewed focus is Metro-4, which will connect Wadala and Ghatkopar to Thane and further extend towards Gaimukh and the Ghodbunder region. As construction moves forward, planners are examining how to link the corridor more effectively with key suburban railway stations in the eastern belt. The intention is to ensure that the new metro line functions as a fully integrated transit solution rather than a standalone system.

MMRDA has initiated an extensive study to identify which suburban railway stations can be offered direct connectivity to Metro-4. According to a report by Loksatta, one of the primary proposals being reviewed is a 740-metre pedestrian bridge linking the Kanjurmarg Metro-4 depot with the adjacent Kanjurmarg railway station. Estimated to cost ₹93 crore, this bridge is expected to significantly improve commuter movement between the two networks. Senior officials emphasise that the goal is to provide seamless, time-saving links between metro services and local trains, especially for passengers travelling within the eastern and central suburban zones.

A tender has already been floated by the MMRDA for selecting a contractor to construct the proposed bridge. Once the contract is finalised, work is expected to begin promptly, with the project slated for completion within 18 months. The bridge will include features such as lifts, escalators and CCTV monitoring to ensure safety and accessibility for all passengers. Officials believe the direct link will encourage more residents to rely on public transport, offering immediate access to BEST bus stops as well as nearby autorickshaw and taxi stands. This combination is expected to ease road congestion and support multimodal travel.

The Wadala–Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor spans 32.32 kilometres and includes 30 stations across densely populated residential areas and commercially active neighbourhoods. Its proposed extension, Line 4A from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh, will add another 2.7 kilometres with two elevated stations, further boosting regional connectivity. Authorities are also examining whether similar pedestrian connections can be introduced at other stations along the alignment to enhance integration with the suburban railway network. Such links are expected to strengthen overall commute efficiency and reinforce Metro-4’s role as a major east-west transit corridor for Mumbai and Thane.