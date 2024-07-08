Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Landslide in Thane's Lokmanya Nagar, Forcing Evacuation of Residents

A landslide occurred near Lokmanya Nagar, Thane today, at approximately 1:24 PM. The landslide caused part of a hill to collapse and two trees to fall, endangering four nearby houses. As a precautionary measure, these houses have been evacuated, and the residents have arranged accommodation with their relatives. No injuries were reported at the site. According to the information received by the Disaster Management Cell, the landslide occurred near Chawl No. 4 in Santosh Patil Nagar, close to Raje Shivaji School in Pada No. 4, Lokmanyanagar.

Due to the landslide, four houses were at risk and had to be evacuated for safety reasons. The residents of the houses have made arrangements to stay with their relatives. The Disaster Management Cell staff has cordoned off the area with barricades as a precautionary measure. Upon receiving the information, the Deputy Commissioner (Lokmanya Division Committee), Junior Engineer (Public Works Department), Encroachment Department staff (Lokmanya Division Committee), and Disaster Management Cell staff along with one pickup vehicle rushed to the spot. Further action is being taken by the Lokmanya Division Committee.



Details of the houses:

1.Room No. 1 (Owner: Mr. Jai Harishchandra Mathera)

2.Room No. 2 (Owner: Mr. Chandan Jaiswal)

3.Room No. 3 (Owner: Mr. Mohammed Asim)

4.Room No. 4 (Owner: Mr. Ram Ashish Chavan)