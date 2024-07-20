Mumbai Rains: Thane Endures Heavy Downpours with 104.10 mm Recorded in Last 24 Hours

Thane has experienced heavy rainfall, with 104.10 mm recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This brings the total rainfall since June 1 to 1,528.41 mm, exceeding last year's total of 1,501.99 mm for the same period.

The heaviest downpour was observed between 5:30 AM and 8:30 AM, with over 68 mm of rain recorded during this three-hour span. The RDMC has forecast high tides for today at 13:15 hours (3.94 meters) and 00:45 hours (3.31 meters), raising concerns about potential flooding in low-lying areas.

The intense rainfall has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Areas affected include Anand Nagar and Kasarwadawli along Ghodbunder Road, as well as Rabodi, Upvan, and Gawand Baug. Authorities are working to clear these areas and restore normal traffic flow.

In a related incident, a security wall collapsed near Siddheshwar Lake in Patilwadi, Thane (West) early this morning. The remaining portion of the wall is reported to be in a precarious condition, and the collapse has caused minor damage to the adjacent road. Local authorities have cordoned off the area and are assessing the situation.