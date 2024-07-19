Mumbai Rains: Thane Records 52.80 mm in 24 Hours, Monsoon Tally Surpasses 2023 Figures

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Thane will experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C. According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the city recorded a total rainfall of 52.80 mm from 8:30 AM on July 18 to 8:30 AM on July 19.

Hourly rainfall data shows varying intensities , with the heaviest spells occurring between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM (10.93 mm) yesterday and again between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM (10.67 mm) on July 19. The cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 19 (8:30 AM) has reached 1424.31 mm, surpassing last year's figure of 1288.15 mm for the same period.