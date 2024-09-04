Mumbai Shocker: 3-Year Old Dies After Getting Stuck In Biscuit Making Machine In Thane

A three-year-old boy, who was visiting a biscuit factory in Ambernath, died after getting caught in the running belt of the machine. The toddler was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter. Police sources said that the deceased boy--identified as Ayush Chauhan--lived with his mother Pooja in Thakurpada; his mother would earn a living by making tiffin for workers of factories nearby and that the mother-son duo were at the factory for the same.

"Pher son Ayush lived in a small home near the factory and she made a living by selling tiffin to factory workers. Sooja and ome of them had left their empty tiffins at the factory of Radhe Krishna Bakers in Anand Nagar MIDS late on Sunday night. Pooja had come to collect those tiffins on Monday around 8.30 am along with her son. Ayush saw a biscuit and lunged to pick it up while his mother collected the tiffin boxes. He, unfortunately, was caught by the belt and was severely injured. He was rushed to Central Hospital where doctors declared him dead," said Ashok Bhagat, senior PI of Shivaji Nagar Police Station. Bhagat added that they have filed an ADR and are conducting the probe. "We will check if there was any negligence that caused his death and proceed accordingly," he added. The mother, police sources said, claimed that she lived alone and had no one to look after Ayush and thus had brought him to the company.



