Mumbra Murder Case: Thane Court Sentences Main Accused to Life Imprisonment After 14 Years

A shocking murder case that rocked Mumbra 14 years ago has finally reached its conclusion, with the Thane District Court sentencing the main accused to life imprisonment. Shahid Gulam Mustafa Surme, 45, was found guilty of murdering Malik Sikandar Surme in a case stemming from a dispute over the trusteeship of Kausa Jama Masjid.

The incident, which occurred on December 3, 2010, saw Abdul Gani Abdul Majid Dongre and Shahid Gulam Mustafa Surme conspire to attack Malik Sikandar Surme and Liyakat Dhole. The assault turned fatal, resulting in Malik Sikandar Surme's death.

Judge Vasudha Bhosale of the Thane District Court delivered the verdict on September 25, 2024, convicting Surme under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. In addition to life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs. 13,000 on the convict.

The case, initially registered at Mumbra Police Station, was later transferred to the Crime Branch, Unit-1, Thane. Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane led the prosecution, supported by a team of dedicated police officers who meticulously gathered evidence over the years.

Senior PI Anil Shinde of Mumbra Police Station, officers from the Crime Branch, Unit-1, Thane, and investigating officers including Police Inspector Sadik played a crucial role in securing the conviction.

Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi, the Public Relations Officer for Thane City Police Commissionerate, stated that the verdict has been well-received by both the police force and the community. "This case demonstrates the importance of persistent investigation and the effectiveness of our judicial system," Salvi commented.