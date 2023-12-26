Officials failing to take action against illegal constructions in Thane to face action

Thane: CM Eknath Shinde has directed to have a 'zero tolerance' policy against illegal constructions. He had further instructed not to allow the construction of even a single plinth in the municipal area and to take the help of demolition experts to demolish illegal multi-floor buildings.

Accordingly, if officials have any direct or indirect connection with illegal constructions in the Municipality area or they fail to be cautious against such instances; strict action will be taken against them, stated Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. A survey across wards needs to be done to see the prevalence of illegal construction and demolition them entirely. That will ensure that no such constructions come into being in future. Every day foremen from each ward committee should inspect areas for such constructions and if they find any work in progress, they should stop it right at the time of the plinth building. No kind of carelessness will be tolerated. If the illegal work reaches above the plinths, such officers will be held accountable. If this is not followed, the assistant commissioner will be prosecuted for breach of discipline.



Take the help of demolition experts

Some illegal construction work resumes even after action is taken against them. These buildings are highly dangerous and pose a threat to civilians. If the illegal construction has multiple floors, then demolition experts should be consulted, directed Bangar.



The water and sanitation department should stop the water supply to places in illegal buildings by cutting its link with the main pipeline. Related officials will be charged under the IPC and the executive engineer will be expelled. If there are instances of connecting taps discreetly executive engineers will face government action.

To take action against illegal constructions, the Maharashtra Security Board has been requested to grant 70 men and 30 women. The types of equipment needed for demolition are currently monopolized by a single contractor. This monopoly will be dismantled and independent contractors will be appointed.