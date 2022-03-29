One lane of kalwa-creek ridge, is likely to be started by the end of May, said the officials

Thane: Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma on Monday inspected the third bridge over Kalwa Bay. He claimed that a lane on the bridge would be opened in May. He also inspected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

On Monday, he visited Retibandar Ganesh Visarjan Ghat, Atmaram Patil Chowk, Retibandar Kharegaon Road, Sainathnagar, Sahyadri School, Kalwa Chowk in Kalwa. He instructed to give priority to road repairs and painting by giving priority to cleanliness.

He directed to widen the main sewer in Sainathnagar for drainage of rainwater, repair and color the sidewalks and dividers of the main road at Sahyadri School, and plant and maintain trees in the dividers.

Tour by TMT bus

Given the traffic congestion in the city and the rising rates of petrol and diesel, the inspection tour was carried out by the officials on a TMT bus on Monday. Otherwise, 20 to 25 vehicles would have got stuck on the road at the same time. To prevent this, the commissioner had provided a TMT bus facility for all the officers. However, he had joined the tour in his vehicle.