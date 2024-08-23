Order Cancellation Scam: Housewife in Thane Loses Over Rs 5 lakh in Refund Call Fraud

A 51-year-old housewife from Thane district's Mumbra fell victim to a sophisticated online scam, losing 5,05,000 rupees in a single afternoon. The incident, which occurred on May 25, involved a fraudster posing as a representative from the Shopsy company. The scammer contacted the victim between 2:09 PM and 3:07 PM, offering to refund money for a cancelled order. The fraudster managed to gain access to the victim's bank account and transfer the substantial sum without her knowledge or consent.

According to the police report, the victim, a resident of Anand Koliwada in Mumbra, filed a complaint immediately after discovering the fraud.

The Mumbra Police have since registered a case under the Information Technology Act. "We have registered a case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000," said a police officer.

Police Inspector Pagar has been appointed to lead the investigation. Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant against such scams and to never share sensitive financial information over the phone.

This incident highlights the growing concern over cybercrime in the region, with fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated methods to target unsuspecting victims.