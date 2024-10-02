PM Modi In Mumbai : 1,700 Police Officers Deployed, 1,200 Buses Arranged for 40,000 Attendees at Ladki Bahin Event In Thane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thane on Saturday, October 5, 2024, to participate in the to participate in the Chief Minister's Women Empowerment Campaign and address a gathering at the Valawalkar Ground, Haware City, Borivade Village, Ghodbunder Road. To maintain security, the police force will be significantly strengthened, with the deployment of 4 Additional Police Commissioners, 9 Deputy Commissioners, 16 Assistant Commissioners, 63 Police Inspectors, 178 Sub-Inspectors, 1,110 male officers, and 336 female officers. The force will also include plain-clothed personnel and a Quick Response Team.

Senior Officials' Meeting for Event Preparations

In preparation for the event, a meeting of senior officials was held at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters on September 30, 2024. Around 40,000 citizens are expected to attend, with 1,200 buses facilitating transportation from nearby municipal areas to Ghodbunder Road.





Key officials attending the meeting included Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Ashok Shingare, and senior representatives from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, MMRDA, and Public Works Department, among others. Discussions focused on ensuring smooth execution of logistics, traffic management, and contingency planning for potential disruptions such as rain.

Considering the rainy season, instructions were given by District Collector Shingare to ensure proper arrangements for the main Sabhamandap and parking facilities, with backup plans for power supply and internet services. Municipal Commissioner Rao highlighted the importance of informing citizens about road closures and alternative routes, as heavy traffic is expected.





The meeting also reviewed the status of key event areas, including the, helipad, vehicle and bus parking, power supply, CCTV network, and access roads. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat presented a plan for parking arrangements for the 1,200 buses and the travel routes for VIPs.

Public Works Department officials confirmed that spaces for bus parking have been secured and are being leveled. Superintendent Engineer Siddharth Tambe provided updates on the preparations for the main sabhamandap and helipad. Following the meeting, senior officials conducted a joint site inspection of the event location.