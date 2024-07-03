Railways to Fund New Thane Railway Station’s Operational Area Construction Saving TMC’s 185 Crore

In a significant development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Railway Ministry will fund and execute all works within the operational area of the new Thane railway station between Thane and Mulund. This is expected to save Thane Municipal Corporation an estimated ₹185 crore. The project, part of the Smart City Mission, will see the Railway handling core station infrastructure while Thane Smart City manages construction outside the operational area. The new station is being constructed at the site of the former mental hospital in Thane. Residents of Thane, who have long grappled with challenges such as overcrowded local trains, can now anticipate a positive change with the progress of the new Thane-Mulund railway station project.

The project scope includes:

-Within operational area (Railway responsibility): Track construction, station building

-Outside operational area (Smart City responsibility): Deck, ramp, and associated works



This decision came during a meeting held on Wednesday with MPs Dr. Shrikant Shinde and Naresh Mhaske, along with TMC Saurabh Rao and Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi at Rail Bhavan in Delhi. Commissioner Saurabh Rao presented the background of this project and explained how it will benefit Thane city." The Railway Ministry will fund all works in the operational area, including future price escalations," Minister Vaishnaw assured during the meeting. He also agreed to waive the requirement for railway NOCs for works outside the operational area, except for the metro project.