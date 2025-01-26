Republic Day 2025: Mohan Bhagwat Unfurls National Flag in Thane on India's 76th R-Day Celebrations (Watch Video)

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Bhiwandi, Thane, marking a significant moment for the occasion. Earlier, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a flag-hoisting ceremony at its central office located in Mahal.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳, in Bhiwandi, Thane pic.twitter.com/FT3u8YZPCC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

The ceremony was led by Metropolitan Sanghchalak, Rajesh Loya, who hoisted the national flag in the presence of RSS members and dignitaries.The RSS has consistently held flag-hoisting events on national days to celebrate India's independence and republicanism. The Republic Day ceremony in Nagpur continues to be a significant occasion for the organization, showcasing its connection to national pride and unity.