Republic Day 2025: Mohan Bhagwat Unfurls National Flag in Thane on India's 76th R-Day Celebrations (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 26, 2025 09:20 AM2025-01-26T09:20:31+5:302025-01-26T09:21:35+5:30
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag ...
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Bhiwandi, Thane, marking a significant moment for the occasion. Earlier, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a flag-hoisting ceremony at its central office located in Mahal.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳, in Bhiwandi, Thane pic.twitter.com/FT3u8YZPCC— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025
The ceremony was led by Metropolitan Sanghchalak, Rajesh Loya, who hoisted the national flag in the presence of RSS members and dignitaries.The RSS has consistently held flag-hoisting events on national days to celebrate India's independence and republicanism. The Republic Day ceremony in Nagpur continues to be a significant occasion for the organization, showcasing its connection to national pride and unity.Open in app