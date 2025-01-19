Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Arrested In Thane by Mumbai Police

In a major breakthrough, a man, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on January 16, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police early on Sunday morning in Thane, Maharashtra. The individual, identified as Mohammad Alian, also known by the alias BJ, has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The police located the suspect hiding in the bushes behind the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, near Mumbai. After a coordinated effort between the Bandra Police and the Crime Branch, the man was taken into custody.

The attacker, fearing capture, had been using the fake identity of 'Vijay Das' and was working as a housekeeping staff member at a bar in Thane. His arrest was made possible after an extensive search operation at a construction site in the area. The police have confirmed that the suspect will be presented in court today, and they plan to request his custody for further investigation, hoping to uncover additional details about the incident