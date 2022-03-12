Shopkeeper in Ambernath gets Rs 7 lakh electricity bill

In Ambernath, a shopkeeper has been sent an electricity bill of Rs 7 lakh from MSEDCL, which has taken many by surprise. How can such an electricity bill come? Such a question may have occurred to many. However, this case is true and the concerned shopkeeper has accused MSEDCL of tampering with the electricity meter. Ketan Mota has a shop in Navrenagar area east of Ambernath. While inspecting the meter, MSEDCL's Squad raided and found that the meter was tampered with at a slow pace. He has been sent electricity bills after the authorities inquired as to how long the meter has been running slowly.

Ketan Mota has a shop called 'Ketan Grain Store' in Navrenagar area east of Ambernath. Ketan Mota has his own house in building number 14. MSEDCL's Squad raided both the places and inspected their electricity meters. So since when has this power theft started? After getting the details, MSEDCL sent them an electricity bill of Rs 3.5 lakh per meter of shop and Rs 3.5 lakh per meter of house. If the bill is not paid, a case will be filed against Mota under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, said Shailendra Kalantri, Additional Executive Engineer, MSEDCL.

Shopkeeper Ketan Mota says that the allegations of power theft made by MSEDCL are false. He said that he had not tampered with the meter but was paying the bill on time. The shopkeepers also say that he has paid the full bill even though the shop was closed in the lockdown. I have been wronged and shopkeeper Ketan Mota has demanded that the electricity bill should be waived.